HAPPY HOMECOMING: Army medic surprises daughter at D'Iberville Elem.

After a year apart, PFC Anthony Kennedy and his daughter Faith were reunited Thursday at D'Iberville Elementary. (Source: WLOX)

As soon as she laid eyes on him, an excited, "Daddy!" burst from her lips and she ran into his open arms. It was a heartwarming reunion for Faith and her dad, PFC Anthony Kennedy.

Kennedy is a combat medic in the Army's 10th Mountain Division. He has been deployed in Iraq for the last year. He returned this week, surprising his little girl at her school.

Faith, a second grader at D'Iberville Elementary, walked into the cafeteria after a morning of field day activities, expecting to cool off and eat lunch. Instead, the school's principal Allison Morgan called Faith up to the stage, asking her to lend a helping hand with a quick favor.

When Morgan pulled back the heavy curtain, Faith's eyes immediately landed on her dad, lighting up with joy.

PFC Anthony Kennedy returned from a deployment in Iraq and today, surprised his daughter Faith at D’Iberville Elementary pic.twitter.com/FVhovSG84y — Dave Ryan (@DaveRyanWLOX) May 17, 2018

It's a surprise that Kennedy says he has been looking forward to for the last year and one that left both daddy and daughter feeling all of the emotions.

"I feel great. Just happy to be back," said Kennedy. "This is the first I've seen her since I got back. I've been planning this since before I got here."

"I feel amazing with my dad!" exclaimed Faith.

Kennedy got to spend the day with Faith and his wife, Alexius, before returning back to Fort Polk, LA, where he is currently stationed.

