Biloxi student brings Airsoft gun to school - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Biloxi student brings Airsoft gun to school

Another Biloxi student brought a play weapon to class Thursday. This time a 4th grader at Jeff Davis Elementary brought an unloaded Airsoft gun to school. (Photo source: File) Another Biloxi student brought a play weapon to class Thursday. This time a 4th grader at Jeff Davis Elementary brought an unloaded Airsoft gun to school. (Photo source: File)
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

Another Biloxi student brought a play weapon to class Thursday. This time a 4th grader at Jeff Davis Elementary brought an unloaded Airsoft gun to school. Students reported it to teachers before class started and it was immediately confiscated.

"It is unacceptable and cannot be tolerated," Jeff Davis Principal Lona Poole said. "Our students were not in danger and we are carrying on with our school day." 
Just yesterday, a Biloxi Upper Elementary School student brought a BB gun on a school bus and it was also immediately confiscated. No matter the type of weapon, schools still have to follow all the proper reporting and discipline procedures, which means contacting Biloxi Police and Youth Court.   

"While Airsoft and BB guns are not life-threatening, the latest models look like actual handguns and have to be treated seriously. One bad decision can affect a student's future. Let's continue to challenge our children to make good decisions," Poole said.

Principal Poole also thanked the students who did the right thing and spoke up. 

"Please take a moment to talk about the seriousness of this situation with your child," Poole said. 

