Gulfport High orchestra prepares for trip of a lifetime to Peru

The Gulfport High School chamber orchestra is getting ready to go international. 

In July, 12 members of the school's orchestra will go on a ten-day trip to Peru for three performances with the Cusco Youth Orchestra. The concerts are part of the Cusco Music Festival that happens every year.

The Peru trip will be a cultural experience in many ways.

"I had the opportunity to go four years ago and it was a life-changing experience just being there, seeing the ruins, Machu Picchu," said orchestra director Daniel Martinez. "It's just life changing and we know that for the kids, that's going to be same too."

For many of the students, being able to experience another culture is a big draw.

"I want to kind of share some of our American traditions and hopefully get them to share some of their Peruvian traditions with us," said student musician Brian Alston.

"I'm just looking forward to being in the culture of Peru and just seeing how they teach there," said student musician Antosia Briggs. "Like, how it's different from the United States and just like seeing a different method to the madness that is music."

In the meantime, the orchestra is on a coast awareness and fundraising tour that includes a performance at 4 p.m. May 27th at Christ Episcopal Church in Bay St. Louis. Money raised from that concert will help with transporting the orchestra's instruments and provide other equipment for the students.

