Vancleave, George County sneak away with game one victories

A one-run margin was more than enough for our two remaining Coast baseball squads, as Vancleave and George County both sneak away with game one victories at Trustmark Park.

In Class 4A, Senior standout Bailee Hendon struck out eight in a complete scoreless game as the Bulldogs outlasted New Hope 1-0. Vancleave will look to clinch their first-ever state championship with a win Friday at 7 p.m.

In Class 6A, a first inning grand slam by Cameron Cotten set the stage for George County, as the Rebels edged out Desoto Central 5-4. George County will look to secure their first state championship since 1997 with a win Thursday at 7 p.m.

WLOX will have live reports, highlights and reaction from Pearl beginning Thursday as the Bulldogs and the Rebels look to finish the job. Also, WLOX will be airing Thursday and Friday's full state championship lineup on our Bounce channel.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.