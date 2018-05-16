Sports betting could mean Coast casinos cashing in on out of sta - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Sports betting could mean Coast casinos cashing in on out of state visitors

Coast visitors believe the addition of sports betting will bring more people to the area. (Photo Source: WLOX) Coast visitors believe the addition of sports betting will bring more people to the area. (Photo Source: WLOX)
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) -

The ground work is already being laid for sports bets to be placed in Mississippi, giving Coast casinos the chance to cash in on visitors from out of state.

Greg Norris lives in Missouri and is a regular visitor to the Coast. The odds are good that he'll be able to bet on his Kansas City Royals soon in a Coast casino.

"I'd place a bet on a sporting event because it's available to do and easy access to it," Norris said.

While Mississippi is in good position to allow sports betting, it's a long shot we'll see it in the near future in neighboring states.

In the Louisiana legislature a bill backing the legalization of sports wagering just failed, to the disappointment of State Sen. Danny Martiny. "I think the rest of the country is ecstatic over the fact that that they can do this," Martiny said. "We're going to lose money and we're going to lose patrons."

Tourism leaders on the Coast are hoping Louisiana's potential loss will be Mississippi's gain.

"Louisiana is one of our biggest markets and we really appreciate that," said Visit MS Gulf Coast CEO Milton Segarra. "This new door will certainly help to attract more visitors, more players and certainly increase the possibilities for our casinos."

Chris Carroll from Pensacola is a regular traveler on I-10 and he thinks if sports betting is allowed, he and others will have an added reason to stop and stay on the Mississippi Coast.

"Your real gamblers are going to find bookies and do it that way. I think that if the casinos and this state would do it, then I absolutely feel that they'd be here and it would get them real busy," Carroll said.

Martiny said if he is unable to attach his failed bill to another piece of legislation that is still working its way through the legislative process in Louisiana, he will reintroduce it next year.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

  • NEWSMore>>

  • People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    Sunday, May 27 2018 3:22 PM EDT2018-05-27 19:22:35 GMT
    It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)
    It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

  • President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:34 PM EDT2018-05-27 18:34:26 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 3:03 PM EDT2018-05-27 19:03:34 GMT

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

  • Mississippi to allow hog trapping on some wildlife management areas

    Mississippi to allow hog trapping on some wildlife management areas

    Sunday, May 27 2018 1:57 PM EDT2018-05-27 17:57:42 GMT
    Mississippi's wildlife officials have approved a new rule that will allow wild hogs to be trapped on some wildlife management areas. (Source: File)Mississippi's wildlife officials have approved a new rule that will allow wild hogs to be trapped on some wildlife management areas. (Source: File)

    In an effort to combat wild hog populations, Mississippi's Commission on Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks has approved a rule change that will allow trapping of wild hogs on some wildlife management areas.

    More >>

    In an effort to combat wild hog populations, Mississippi's Commission on Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks has approved a rule change that will allow trapping of wild hogs on some wildlife management areas.

    More >>
    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • McDonald's customers sue over paying for cheese on burgers

    McDonald's customers sue over paying for cheese on burgers

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-05-27 10:35:01 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-05-27 10:35:01 GMT
    The plantiffs claim McDonald's has been overcharging them because they have been paying for cheese they didn't want nor receive. (Source: Flickr)The plantiffs claim McDonald's has been overcharging them because they have been paying for cheese they didn't want nor receive. (Source: Flickr)

    The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has been "unjustly enriched" because customers have been paying for cheese they don't want.

    More >>

    The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has been "unjustly enriched" because customers have been paying for cheese they don't want.

    More >>

  • Grieving couple unable to cremate stillborn, conjoined infants due to NC law

    Grieving couple unable to cremate stillborn, conjoined infants due to NC law

    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:24 AM EDT2018-05-27 06:24:37 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:24 AM EDT2018-05-27 06:24:37 GMT
    A North Carolina law on cremation procedures forbids the cremation of more than one person within the same cremation chamber. (Source: WRAL/CNN)A North Carolina law on cremation procedures forbids the cremation of more than one person within the same cremation chamber. (Source: WRAL/CNN)

    A North Carolina law on cremation procedures forbids the cremation of more than one person within the same cremation chamber.

    More >>

    A North Carolina law on cremation procedures forbids the cremation of more than one person within the same cremation chamber.

    More >>

  • Police release body cam footage of I-95 shooting death

    Police release body cam footage of I-95 shooting death

    Friday, May 25 2018 11:21 PM EDT2018-05-26 03:21:37 GMT
    Marcus-David Peters was shot and killed by a Richmond police officer on Monday, May 14. (Source: Richmond Police Department)Marcus-David Peters was shot and killed by a Richmond police officer on Monday, May 14. (Source: Richmond Police Department)

    The Richmond Police Department released body camera and surveillance camera footage on Friday of the shooting death of Marcus-David Peters.

    More >>

    The Richmond Police Department released body camera and surveillance camera footage on Friday of the shooting death of Marcus-David Peters.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly