Woman killed in pit bull attack identified

The 75-year-old woman who was killed by two pit bulls in Gulfport was known by neighbors to collect cans in the neighborhood. (Source: WLOX)

Authorities have identified the woman who was killed during a pit bull attack early Wednesday morning in Gulfport.

Harrison County Coroner Gary Hargrove said Georgia Morgan, 75, died after being attacked by the two dogs. It happened on Deidra Court, where Morgan was well-known to many of her neighbors.

Gulfport Police said Morgan entered a fenced-in yard during one of her walks. That's when the two pit bulls attacked her, mauling her to death.

"Through an investigation, we determined that a woman entered a closed property through a gate, shut the gate behind her, and while inside the fenced in yard, was attacked by two dogs,” said Chris Lopposer, Gulfport deputy police chief.

Next door, Diana Jones, and her family also heard the commotion around 8 a.m. on Wednesday. Jones said Morgan was a recognizable face in the neighborhood, known for picking up cans to be recycled.

"I heard my dogs barking and looked out and I thought it was someone at my house and when I looked out I heard screaming,” said Jones. “It was the can lady. She's a little can lady that we save cans for everyone in the neighborhood and how she got in, I don't know, but she was going to get her cans."

Jones also says this isn’t the first time there have been issues with these dogs.

"I've had problems with her dogs jumping my back fence and attacking my lab Sebastian."

She added: "That was a very sweet lady,’ Jones said. “She was very religious. She invited everyone to church. She was a very sweet lady."

Deputy Chief Loposser says the owner of the two dogs, Emily Craft, gave the animals to authorities and is fully cooperating with the investigation. However, Gulfport Police did arrest Craft on an outstanding warrant from 2017 where she was charged with misdemeanor charges of an animal-at-large and vicious animal. Those charges stem from an attack in July 2017 where the same two pit bulls reportedly attacked someone's golden retriever.

Craft has not been charged in Morgan's death, which remains under investigation.

