WLOX Editorial: Now is the time to prepare

Mississippi Emergency Management hits the nail on the head in reference to the 2018 Hurricane season. "It only takes one."

Each year we watch the tropics and for the most part, South Mississippi remained untouched over the past several years.

Even when Hurricane Nate hit us last year, the damage was minimal and there were no deaths in Mississippi related to the storm. We did get a significant storm surge, but people prepared and were out of the way.

We hope a bigger storm never hits us again, but we have no assurances that "the one" won't come here. As we approach Hurricane Season, take time to review your plan, which should include an evacuation route, a disaster supply kit and a communications plan.

For our part here at WLOX, we have our plans in place, and will keep you up to date all season long. That's our opinion, we would like to hear yours. Email your thoughts to editorials@wlox.com.

Rick Williams

WLOX-TV General Manager

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.