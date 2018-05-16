Man charged in D'Iberville three-vehicle accident to be heard by grand jury

A decision was made in a Harrison County courtroom Wednesday that will allow William Barney Lee’s criminal case to soon be heard by a grand jury.

Lee is accused of felony leaving the scene of an accident causing death. The defendant reportedly drove a car that crashed on I-110 in a three-vehicle accident resulting in the death of Maggie Fletcher on April 27th. Lee attempted to leave the scene of the accident but was later captured by a citizen and held at bay until police arrived.

Lee remains in jail on a one-million-dollar bond.

Fletcher was from Long Beach.

