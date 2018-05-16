Biloxi firefighters put out house fire on St. John Ave.

Chief Boney with the Biloxi Fire Department says the fire appeared to have started in an upstairs bedroom and reported it as a structure fire. (Photo source: WLOX)

Biloxi firefighters responded to a house fire on St. John Avenue around 1 pm Wednesday afternoon.

Chief Boney with the Biloxi Fire Department says the fire appeared to have started in an upstairs bedroom and reported it as a structure fire.

Firefighters were able to keep the fire contained to one room before it spread. It has since been put out. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. No injuries have been reported.

