Wreck on Hwy. 57 leaves traffic backed up for miles

A wreck on Highway 57 in Vancleave had traffic backed up for miles in both directions Wednesday afternoon. (Photo source: file)

A wreck on Highway 57 in Vancleave had traffic backed up for miles in both directions Wednesday afternoon.

Mississippi Highway Patrol said a 2003 white Ford Explorer truck was traveling south on the highway when it crossed the center line, hitting a trailer being pulled by a Ford F-450. The Explorer then hit a dump truck head-on.

The driver of the Explorer suffered moderate injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment. Authorities say all of the drivers were wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

It happened before 1 p.m. just north of Gautier-Vancleave Road. Traffic was backed up three to four miles for more than 90 minutes, said Chase Elkins with MHP. State troopers have cleared the wreck but traffic delays may still be possible as vehicles begin to move again.

