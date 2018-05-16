BB gun found inside Biloxi Upper Elem. student's backpack

A Biloxi Upper Elementary student brought a BB gun on a school bus Wednesday morning in his or her backpack, according to school administration. (Photo source: Biloxi Public Schools)

A Biloxi Upper Elementary School student brought a BB gun on a school bus Wednesday morning in his or her backpack, according to school administration.

Parents were notified about the incident from Principal Kelleigh Reynolds. The notification explained to parents that a principal met the bus and immediately removed the unloaded BB gun from the student.

The school released this statement:

Please know that your student was never in any danger. Although a BB gun is not a life-threatening weapon, we take these matters very seriously. Take advantage of this time to remind your child about school safety, good decisions and the need to say something if you see something. Thank you all for your continued support of our school - have a good evening.

Administration says the student is being disciplined, and the incident has been reported to the Biloxi Police Department and the Youth Court.

