Road construction crews meet for convention, talk road repairs i - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Road construction crews meet for convention, talk road repairs in South MS

Road construction is being discussed at a state convention as officials in South Mississippi prepare for road projects. (Source: WLOX) Road construction is being discussed at a state convention as officials in South Mississippi prepare for road projects. (Source: WLOX)
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

A convention is being held this week at the Beau Rivage for road repair and paving companies from across the southeast. And it couldn’t come at a better time.

That’s because Harrison County supervisors voted this week to implement a study of every single mile of road in the county. The study will be conducted by the South Mississippi Planning and Development District at a cost of $100,000 and will take about four months to complete. When it’s done, supervisors will know which roads need repairing immediately and which ones can wait.

That brings us to today. A company called TL Wallace Construction demonstrated the very latest in road repair methods Wednesday in downtown Biloxi. Company officials say it’s a much cheaper and easier way to upgrade roads rather than starting from scratch to build new ones.

County supervisor Angel Kibler Middleton was impressed by what she saw. She told WLOX News Now these methods could fit in nicely with what the county plans to do, and at a much cheaper cost. In any event, a final decision on road upgrades in Harrison County is still months away.

Doug Walker will have more on this story coming up later today on WLOX.

