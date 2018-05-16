WLOX Editorial: Sports betting in Mississippi

Legal sports betting is on the way to Mississippi. A federal law that outlawed sports betting everywhere except for a few states including Nevada was just struck down by the U.S. Supreme Court; and rightfully so. Whether you agree or not with any kind of gambling, the old law was plain unfair to other states.

When the Feds left gaming decisions to states, they were wrong to take sports part of the decision away. Now it can be legally regulated by the Mississippi Gaming Commission.

Those hurt the most by this change are likely the illegal sports bookies who handle an estimated $150 billion in bets a year. Local casinos are already planning for the sports betting expansion and hope to draw more people to visit the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

That's our opinion, we would like to hear yours. Email your thoughts to editorials@wlox.com.

Rick Williams

WLOX-TV General Manager

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.