Man charged in beer bottle stabbing that left victim in critical condition

A man accused of stabbing another man with a broken beer bottle in a parking lot fight early Sunday morning is now under arrest. The victim is still in critical condition.

Tony Maurice Shoots is charged with Aggravated Assault. He was arrested Tuesday by Moss Point Police with the assistance of the South Mississippi Metro Enforcement Team.

The fight happened in the early hours of Sunday morning, May 13, outside Club Silk in Moss Point. Witnesses said a fight broke out in the club's parking lot and ended in another parking lot next door.

During the fight, Kerry Young, 28, of Moss Point, was stabbed with a glass beer bottle. Friends drove him to Singing River Hospital where he was immediately taken into surgery. As of Wednesday, he was still in critical condition.

