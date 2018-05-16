Owner of pit bulls in deadly attack arrested for 2017 dog attack

Police are investigating after an elderly woman was reportedly killed after being attacked by two pit bulls in Gulfport. (Source: File)

The woman who owns two pit bulls that attacked and killed a 75-year-old woman Wednesday in Gulfport has been arrested.

Police say Emily Craft, 32, was arrested on a warrant for misdemeanor dog-at-large and vicious animal charges. Police say those charges stem from a July 2017 incident where Craft's two pit bulls entered someone else's yard and attacked that person's golden retriever.

Officers were at the home on Deidra Court investigating the death of a 75-year old woman who was attacked by the same two pit bulls just before 8 a.m. Wednesday. The victim has not yet been identified.

Investigators say the victim was known to walk in the neighborhood. According to police, the woman opened a closed gate to a fenced-in yard and was attacked by two pit bulls belonging to Craft. The victim did not live at the home where the attack happened. Craft has surrendered both animals to Gulfport Animal Control, say authorities.

According to Gulfport Police: "While this is a tragic situation which is still under investigation, there are no charges at this time."

Craft was booked and released on the misdemeanor charges from 2017. No charges have been filed in the woman's death. It remains an open investigation. Anyone with any information on this death is asked to contact Gulfport Police at 228-868-5959.

