Man killed in Gulfport hit-and-run identified

The man who was killed in a hit-and-run accident early Wednesday morning has been identified.

Devours Ross, 49, was killed after being hit by a car on Tegarden Road in Gulfport, said authorities. It happened just before 1 a.m. near the 400 block of Live Oak Avenue.

Officers say when they arrived, they found Ross suffering from critical injuries that were consistent with being struck by a vehicle. Ross was taken to Memorial Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Officers have not yet located the vehicle or driver suspected of hitting the man. No description has been released for either at this time. Anyone with any information about this incident is encouraged to contact Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crimestoppers at 877-787-5898 or online.

