George County Rebels have cracked the state baseball finals in 3 of the last 4 years

The George County baseball team takes aim on the 6A state baseball championship facing DeSoto Central 7 p.m. Wednesday at Trustmark Park in Pearl,game one of the best-of-three series. The Rebels have won ten of the last eleven games.

Head coach Brandon Davis was a key player on the 1997 George County Rebels state championship team. That year he was drafted by the New York Yankees in the 32nd round.

The Rebels hit the practice field Tuesday afternoon preparing for a DeSoto Central team that carries a .352 team batting average.

Coach Davis said, "We're hoping that our pitching can neutralize their hitting. Thats our goal. Our pitching has carried us all year long."

Ace Logan Tanner and No. 2 ace Trevor McDonald, a junior pitching duo...will be counted on to shut down DeSoto Central's power at the plate. Tanner has 7 wins and 2 losses with a 1.57 ERA and his fast ball has been clocked between 93 to 94 mph.

" I'm going to try to get ahead, try to work ahead and do what I can, "said Tanner. "They're a good team so try to keep them at bay."

First baseman Jarett Anders has come through with some clutch hits in George County's run at the state title.

Anders said, "I just try to do my best to get the job done, no matter what happens on the situation."

Game two of the best-of-three series is set for 7 p.m. Thursday in Pearl.

Vancleave battles New Hope at Trustmark Park at 4 p.m. on Wednesday. Game two of the 4A State championship series is set for 7 p.m. Friday.

