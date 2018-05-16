Two sluggers highlight the PRCC-MGCCC Region 23 Tournament clash

You can expect fireworks when Pearl River and Mississippi Gulf Coast clash 3 p.m. Wednesday in the Region 23 Tournament in Eunice, Louisiana. The Wildcats and Bulldogs have two of the top sluggers in the national junior college ranks.

Bulldogs freshman Brandon Parker carries a .429 batting average. In the NJCAA ranks, the former West Harrison High School standout ranks second in home runs with 22 and second with 74 RBI. He loves smacking the ball over the wall.

Parker said, "It's something special every time you get one. I was just trying to keep climbing the bar. Trying to stay humble with it. When I finally got to twenty, that was the school record, so it was a very humbling experience."

Pearl River sophomore Simon Landry, a Louisiana native, has belted 19 home runs to rank third in the nation and his 66 RBI are 8th best. He too enjoys pounding home runs.

Landry said, "' It feels good, especially coming up to bat with people on base. Really just sitting on fast balls and trying to adjust to off speed and get a pitch I can handle."

