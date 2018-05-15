Senior citizens can celebrate summer with free barbecue

The City of Gulfport and Boyington Health and Rehabilitation Center are teaming up to provide a free barbecue for senior citizens.

The 4th Annual Senior Summer Barbecue will be held on Thursday June 21 at 9:30 a.m. at Jones Park, under the Barksdale Pavillion.

Entertainment will include music, community vendors, the chance to win prizes. Kim Davis, the health center's Director of Community Development says the turnout for the event grows every year. "Last year we got about 500-600 people out to the park, so this year we expect even more," she said.

It is also a networking opportunity, as many healthcare groups vendors and city officials join in on the fun. "We hold it so that we can give back to the seniors in the community and let them know about the services available to them throughout the city. Its definitely something they enjoy," said Davis.

This year, Mississippi Access to Care (MAC Center) will be holding the "MAC Mile" walk along the paved path of Jones Park before the barbecue. Everyone is invited to participate at no cost. MAC Mile Registration is at 8 a.m. and the walk begins at 9 a.m.

The Senior Summer Barbecue will follow immediately after.

