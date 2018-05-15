3 arrested after Gulfport man robbed, shot last week

Those arrested include: Arron Maiella Boudreaux (left), James Earl Walker III, (center), and Aundrea Lashann Mitchell (right). All three are charged with one count each of armed robbery and aggravated assault. (Photo source: Gulfport Police Dept.)

Three people are now under arrest in connection with a man who was robbed and shot in the abdomen last week in Gulfport. It happened around 3:15am on May 8.

Gulfport Police say the man was in the 1700 block of 65th Avenue to meet a woman he knew from social media. But when he got there, he was approached by two armed men who demanded property and shot him. The victim managed to drive himself to the hospital for treatment.

Investigators believe those two men are Arron Maiella Boudreaux, 22, of Gulfport and James Earl Walker III, 19, of Jayess, MS. Police say the woman involved is Aundrea Lashann Mitchell, 19, of Ocean Springs.

All three are charged with one count each of armed robbery and aggravated assault. They were all being held at the Harrison County Adult Detention Center. Bond for each was set at $300,000.

Mitchell and Walker were taken into custody in Columbia, MS with the assistance of the Columbia Police Department. Gulfport detectives have since traveled to Columbia and brought Mitchell and Walker back to Harrison County.

Police say their investigation is ongoing. If you have any information that could help investigators with this case, call the Gulfport Police Department at (228) 868-5959. You can also contact Crime Stoppers at www.mscoastcrimestoppers.com or by telephone at (877) 787-5898.

