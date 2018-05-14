Vancleave takes a 15 game winning streak against New Hope in Class 4A State finals

Vancleave battles New Hope 4 p.m. Wednesday at Trustmark Park in Pearl game one of the best-of-three finals. The Bulldogs captured the 4A South State title by sweeping East Central on Friday. Head coach Daniel Best has guided his Bulldogs to 15 consecutive wins, entering the championship series on fire.

Coach Best said, "It means a lot. First trip for our school ever. First time to win the South State championship. Get the opportunity to come up here and play. We've got a lot of seniors and working hard to get to this point. Excited for them and excited for the community to get this opportunity."

Coach Best will send senior Bailee Hendon on the mound. He has been outstanding having posted a perfect 11 and 0 record with an impressive 0.67 earned run average.

Hendon, a Jones signee, also excels at the plate, batting .519 with 35 RBI and 5 home runs.

Hendon said, "I just come ready to pitch. I prepare myself a lot better this season and hit my spots and locating better."

Colton Hipp takes a .348 batting average to the state title series with a team leading 7 home runs.

"We're on a winning streak, "Hipp said. "We've got momentum going and hope to win and keep it going."

Hayden Robb will get the call on the mound in game two. The senior is coming off a two-hit performance over East Central on Friday.

Robb said, "We just caught a hot streak, getting hot at the right time. And really came together as a team. It's the most unified we've been since I've been here and it's showing on the field right now."

Game two of the Class 4A State Championship series will be played 7 p.m. Friday night.

