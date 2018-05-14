Gatewood provided the big hit to lead the Shuckers past the Blue Wahoos 4-1 on Monday

After losing at home for the first time after running off nine straight wins, the Biloxi Shuckers got back under the win column Monday night at MGM Park after a 21-minute rain delay in the bottom of the first inning.

Pensacola and Biloxi both provided solid pitching in the early going. Shed Long provided the long ball for the Blue Wahoos in the top of the sixth inning

The Shuckers tied the game in the bottom of the seventh inning when Clint Coulter reached on a force attempt fielding error. Jake Gatewood scored on the play.

Before 1,672 fans, Gatewood would get the game winning hit with two Shuckers on base in the bottom of the eighth. He delivered his sixth home run on the season with a shot over the left field wall that plated Corey Ray and Lucas Erceg.

Zach Brown gave up one run on five hits, three base-on-balls and tossed five strikeouts in seven innings. Quintin Torres-Costa (W, 1-1) posted the win. He pitched the top of the eighth inning. Nate Griep pitched the ninth and rang up his 15th save this season.

The Shuckers (25-13) picked up their second win over the Blue Wahoos after three games. Game four 6:35 p.m. Tuesday at MGM Park.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.