Improvements coming to Long Beach's most traveled area

Improvements coming to Long Beach's most traveled area

City leaders are hopeful the enhanced entrance to downtown Long Beach will lead to more people stopping. (Photo source: WLOX) City leaders are hopeful the enhanced entrance to downtown Long Beach will lead to more people stopping. (Photo source: WLOX)
LONG BEACH, MS (WLOX) -

The Long Beach waterfront could look a lot different soon.

The gateway project is getting ready to kickoff. It's designed to improve the appearance of the city's main intersection at Hwy. 90 and Jeff Davis Ave. 

City leaders are hopeful the enhanced entrance to downtown Long Beach will lead to more people stopping.

"Our main goal is to have this beautification project. So, when you're driving from Gulfport to Pass Christian, you'll know that you actually drove through Long Beach," said Jenny Levens, Long Beach Community Affairs Director.  "So, we're making a footprint for us to be able to get traffic to come up our road into our restaurants and to let you know you're in Long Beach."      

The beautification efforts will take place on both sides of Highway 90 and will be spread out over six phases.

Levens said the total cost of the project is estimated at $800,000.

Later phases of the gateway project include extending the board walk through the harbor area and adding handicap access to the beach.

