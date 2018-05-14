Parents rally at Jackson Co. School Board meeting looking for an - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Parents rally at Jackson Co. School Board meeting looking for answers

By Annie Johnson, Digital Producer
By Taren Reed, Reporter
JACKSON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

Parents and community members spoke out Monday night at the Jackson County Board of Education meeting. They are demanding answers after a video surfaced showing alleged abuse of a special needs student by her teacher on a school bus.

WLOX has not been able to gain access to that video because it shows minors.

The family of the girl in the video showed up to Monday's meeting. They wouldn't make an official comment without their lawyer present but talked with other parents while waiting for the meeting to start. Several people held signs, one reading "be a voice for the voiceless" another said, "we need answers".

Parent Holly Fedele was on the agenda to address the Board and Superintendent Dr. Barry Amacker. She asked the Board to consider what they would do if it were their child. Then she called for Dr. Amacker's resignation. More than 1,000 community members signed a petition pushing for his removal.

Board members commented following Holly's speech, saying they support the parents and will cooperate with the Mississippi Department of Education investigation.

A civil lawsuit was filed in court in 2016 against the Jackson County School District. 

