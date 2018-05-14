Jackson Co. deputies still searching for missing Moss Point man

There have been no signs of Vandewater, and the search continues. (Photo source: Jackson Co. Sheriff's Dept.)

Rex John Vandewater III, 47, was last seen Sunday morning, May 13, at his home on Pollock Ferry Road in Moss Point. (Photo source: Jackson Co. Sheriff's Dept.)

The Jackson County Sheriff's Department is actively searching for a missing Moss Point man, even using tracking dogs to help locate him. Deputies have been searching for Rex John Vandewater III, 47, since Sunday, May 13. According to Jackson County deputies, there have been no signs of Vandewater, and the search continues.

Vandewater was last seen at his home on Pollock Ferry Road in Moss Point. His family says he's known to walk the trails around the home. So that's where sheriff’s deputies, area firefighters, and members of Jackson County Search and Rescue are looking for him.

If you have any information or know of Vandewater's whereabouts, you're asked to call the Jackson County Sheriff's Department at (228) 769-3063.

