Biloxi seeing a business boom

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

Motorists driving near the intersection of Popps Ferry and Cedar Lake Roads in Biloxi have probably noticed more traffic.  One of the reasons is because new retails shops have opened, and more businesses are coming. This area is seeing a business boom.

One after another, new businesses are springing up. Be Fit owner Brantley Ellison believes it's a reflection of the business-friendly feeling in the area.

“We opened up March 5th, and we've been very pleased. It's met my expectations. We're picking up five to six members a day, which is really good for a small business,” Ellison said. 

Biloxi council member Kenny Glavan serves this area says this is just the beginning. 

“Just the economic climate is right, and I think all the dots are connecting, and people are saying this is where they want to be.” 

He added the proof is not hard to spot.

“The Circle K just expanded to take advantage of all the traffic that’s coming off I-10. You see small mom and pop shops from dress shops to coffee shops,” Glavan said.

Over the past couple of years, dozens of homes have gone up in this section of Biloxi.

Resident Ryan Hayes moved to Biloxi a couple of months ago.

“We enjoy the area. We have the Biloxi School District. We have four children, so we're literally a mile and a half away. We have Walmart, gas stations. We have dentists. Everything is within a five-mile radius, so we really enjoy the convenience of the area,” Hayes explained. 

Glavan says the widening of Popps Ferry to the D'Iberville city line promises even more growth.
“Just the optics of driving down that new corridor with sidewalks on each side, and you can see the lifestyle of people walking and jogging,” Glavan said.  

Will the boom continue? The answer seems certain for Ellison.

“Oh yeah, without a doubt.  Like I said, it's easy access to the interstate and also easy access back towards Pass road as well.”

Councilman Glavan tells WLOX he expects another announcement in the next couple of weeks about a major business coming to the Popps Ferry Road area.

Powered by Frankly