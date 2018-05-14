Biloxi HS seniors make annual parade through elementary schools

The graduating seniors paraded through the halls that many of them used to walk down as elementary students. (Photo source: WLOX)

Biloxi High's Class of 2018 continued a school tradition putting on their caps and gowns a little early. The graduating seniors paraded through the halls that many of them used to walk down as elementary students.

It was a shot of nostalgia for the students and teachers alike. Stacey Simmons said several of these seniors are like her children, having had her as a teacher in elementary school.

"Seeing them now, it's really heartwarming. I'm just really proud of them," said Simmons.

Simmons wasn't the only one feeling a familial connection with the students.

"These were my babies in Kindergarten," said Cheryl Walker.

And for Walker, this day was especially sentimental because one of the soon to be graduates was her child. "Last night I was ironing the gown, and I had to tear up and just stop and say it's ok," said Walker.

Her daughter, Katie Walker, said seeing these elementary students brought her back to a simpler time. "Being able to see the little kids and knowing that we were that age once, and now we're about to graduate, it's crazy," she said.

Her classmates felt the same way. "It makes you feel like it's going so fast. Life is going by so quick, and I can't let it go to waste," said Jevaughn Guy.



Many of the students reconnected with their elementary teachers during this journey down memory lane, and they were all excited about the next chapter in their lives.

