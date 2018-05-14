Police: Do you recognize this missing Biloxi teen?

Robert Evan Price was last seen in Biloxi around 10:40pm on Thursday, May 10. (Photo source: Biloxi Police Dept.)

Biloxi Police need your help locating a missing teen considered a runaway.

Robert Evan Price was last seen around 10:40 pm on Thursday, May 10. at that time he was wearing a grey hoodie, red shorts, white and sky blue Jordan shoes.

Police say he was spotted on Pass Road, in the area of the Walmart Neighborhood Market.

If you've seen Price, or have any information that could help investigators track him down, call the Biloxi Police Department at (228) 392-0641.

