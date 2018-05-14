Missing Biloxi teen returns home safe

A Biloxi teenager who has been missing since May 10 is back home, according to Biloxi Police.

Robert Evan Price was last seen 20 days ago, and was considered a runaway. Police asked the public's for help finding him, and investigators say they received several leads.

"I would like to say thank you for everyone's assistance with putting his name and picture out there. Several anonymous phone calls were received by this office in regards to Mr. Price," said Officer Kit Manning.

