Marine Patrol aiding shrimp boat taking on water near Pass Christian

A shrimp boat taking on water near the Pass Christian Harbor Monday should be able to return to shore safely. That's according to those working with the crew just offshore.

The boat started slowly taking on water before noon. According to the harbormaster, there are three people on board and DMR's Marine Patrol has boats out responding.

Those on board, along with the Marine Patrol officers are working to bail water out of the boat. They expect to be able to remove enough of the water that the boat will be able to navigate back to the harbor in about an hour.

