Harrison County deputy cleared in teen's death

A Harrison County Grand Jury has cleared a sheriff's deputy who shot and killed a teenage boy in November 2017.

Seth William Johnson, 15, was killed in the 18000 block of Lake Vista Drive where he lived. Investigators said he was armed with a knife when deputies arrived. According to Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson, deputies went to the neighborhood to follow-up on a call involving a stolen car case from earlier that day.

"Deputies arrived and were met by an armed suspect," the sheriff's news release said. "A deputy discharged his weapon and the suspect was transported from the scene to a local area hospital" where he later died.

The sheriff said the deputies on the scene at the time of the gunfire were not injured.

The Grand Jury reviewed the evidence in the case and found no criminal conduct was involved by the deputy or the Harrison County Sheriff's Department.

