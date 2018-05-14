Harrison County deputy cleared in teen's death - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Harrison County deputy cleared in teen's death

A Harrison County Grand Jury has cleared a sheriff's deputy who shot and killed a teenage boy in November 2017. (Photo source: file) A Harrison County Grand Jury has cleared a sheriff's deputy who shot and killed a teenage boy in November 2017. (Photo source: file)
HARRISON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

A Harrison County Grand Jury has cleared a sheriff's deputy who shot and killed a teenage boy in November 2017. 

Seth William Johnson, 15, was killed in the 18000 block of Lake Vista Drive where he lived. Investigators said he was armed with a knife when deputies arrived. According to Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson, deputies went to the neighborhood to follow-up on a call involving a stolen car case from earlier that day. 

"Deputies arrived and were met by an armed suspect," the sheriff's news release said. "A deputy discharged his weapon and the suspect was transported from the scene to a local area hospital" where he later died.

The sheriff said the deputies on the scene at the time of the gunfire were not injured.

The Grand Jury reviewed the evidence in the case and found no criminal conduct was involved by the deputy or the Harrison County Sheriff's Department. 

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    Sunday, May 27 2018 3:22 PM EDT2018-05-27 19:22:35 GMT
    It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)
    It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

  • President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:34 PM EDT2018-05-27 18:34:26 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 3:03 PM EDT2018-05-27 19:03:34 GMT

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

  • Mississippi to allow hog trapping on some wildlife management areas

    Mississippi to allow hog trapping on some wildlife management areas

    Sunday, May 27 2018 1:57 PM EDT2018-05-27 17:57:42 GMT
    Mississippi's wildlife officials have approved a new rule that will allow wild hogs to be trapped on some wildlife management areas. (Source: File)Mississippi's wildlife officials have approved a new rule that will allow wild hogs to be trapped on some wildlife management areas. (Source: File)

    In an effort to combat wild hog populations, Mississippi's Commission on Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks has approved a rule change that will allow trapping of wild hogs on some wildlife management areas.

    More >>

    In an effort to combat wild hog populations, Mississippi's Commission on Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks has approved a rule change that will allow trapping of wild hogs on some wildlife management areas.

    More >>
    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • McDonald's customers sue over paying for cheese on burgers

    McDonald's customers sue over paying for cheese on burgers

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-05-27 10:35:01 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-05-27 10:35:01 GMT
    The plantiffs claim McDonald's has been overcharging them because they have been paying for cheese they didn't want nor receive. (Source: Flickr)The plantiffs claim McDonald's has been overcharging them because they have been paying for cheese they didn't want nor receive. (Source: Flickr)

    The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has been "unjustly enriched" because customers have been paying for cheese they don't want.

    More >>

    The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has been "unjustly enriched" because customers have been paying for cheese they don't want.

    More >>

  • Grieving couple unable to cremate stillborn, conjoined infants due to NC law

    Grieving couple unable to cremate stillborn, conjoined infants due to NC law

    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:24 AM EDT2018-05-27 06:24:37 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:24 AM EDT2018-05-27 06:24:37 GMT
    A North Carolina law on cremation procedures forbids the cremation of more than one person within the same cremation chamber. (Source: WRAL/CNN)A North Carolina law on cremation procedures forbids the cremation of more than one person within the same cremation chamber. (Source: WRAL/CNN)

    A North Carolina law on cremation procedures forbids the cremation of more than one person within the same cremation chamber.

    More >>

    A North Carolina law on cremation procedures forbids the cremation of more than one person within the same cremation chamber.

    More >>

  • Police release body cam footage of I-95 shooting death

    Police release body cam footage of I-95 shooting death

    Friday, May 25 2018 11:21 PM EDT2018-05-26 03:21:37 GMT
    Marcus-David Peters was shot and killed by a Richmond police officer on Monday, May 14. (Source: Richmond Police Department)Marcus-David Peters was shot and killed by a Richmond police officer on Monday, May 14. (Source: Richmond Police Department)

    The Richmond Police Department released body camera and surveillance camera footage on Friday of the shooting death of Marcus-David Peters.

    More >>

    The Richmond Police Department released body camera and surveillance camera footage on Friday of the shooting death of Marcus-David Peters.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly