Shuckers fall to Blue Wahoos, snap nine game home win streak

A five-run sixth inning for the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (16-21) snapped the Biloxi Shuckers' (24-13) nine game home win streak, handing Biloxi a 6-4 loss on Sunday afternoon at MGM Park.

The Blue Wahoos jumped out to a 1-0 lead on Shed Long's solo home run off starter RHP Cody Ponce. The righty tossed five solid innings of one run, two-hit baseball and left the game in line for the win.

Biloxi was held without a baserunner through the first three innings against RHP Keury Mella (W, 4-1). In the fourth, Jake Gatewood gave the Shuckers the lead with a two-run double to the right centerfield gap. An inning later, Corey Ray extended the lead to 4-1 with a booming two-run shot to right, his third of the season.

Ponce gave way to RHP Josh Uhen (L, 0-2) in the sixth. Pensacola answered by plating five runs on three hits against the Oshkosh native. Aristides Aquino flicked a two-run home run to left field to cut the lead to one. After a Brian O'Grady double, Cassidy Brown singled to tie the game at four. CJ McElroy was intentionally walked, and the pitcher Mella came up with the winning hit, a two-RBI double down the left field line.

All told, Mella allowed four runs on five hits without a walk and seven strikeouts over seven strong innings. RHP Robinson Leyer (S, 1) converted a six-out save and pitched around a single and a walk in the ninth to close things out.

The Shuckers and Blue Wahoos head into Game Three of a five-game set having split the first two with first pitch on Monday at 6:35 PM CT. RHP Zack Brown (2-0, 3.18) duels Pensacola's RHP Jesus Reyes (0-6, 6.44) on another Doggone Monday at MGM Park.