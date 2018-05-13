Red-hot Wildcat bats lead Pearl River into NJCAA Region 23 Baseball Tournament

Pearl River is the No. 2 seed in the Region 23 tournament and open play with a familiar opponent on Wednesday, arch-rival Mississippi Gulf Coast, the No. 5 seed. The Bulldogs enter the double-elimination tournament with a 34-14 record.

Wildcats head coach Michael Avalon says his team has momentum after claiming the state title and running off six consecutive victories.

"It's a great feeling to see those guys accomplish so much and to be a champion," Avalon said. "As a coach that's your biggest dream and your biggest hope is to see those guys win on the field and off the field."

Pearl River hitting coach Rhyne Hughes says the Wildcats have responded at the plate with a .323 team batting average.

"It's been a lot of fun working with these guys," Hughes said. "They come to the field everyday ready to go to work. They're just a real pleasure to be around. A real pleasure to coach."

Simon Landry has launched 19 home runs and leads PRCC with a .403 batting average.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.