Flames spotted on Deer Island

Sunday night, residents reported Deer Island engulfed in flames. A viewer sent us a video of the island while the fire was still burning.

Melissa Scallan with the Department of Marine Resources said they have been notified about the fire. Scallan says it appears the fire started on the privately-owned section of the island before it spread. Scallan says there are still small areas burning, and people will still see smoke during the hottest part of the day today.

"The wildfire could have been worse if DMR had not done a prescribed burn three weeks ago. We set up a perimeter around the area the agency burned, and we were able to burn much of the brush and vegetation," Scallan explained.

Biloxi Fire Chief Joe Boney says firefighters were on their way to Deer Island Sunday night, but they believe it was contained.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

