Motor home engulfed in flames in Hancock County

Sunday afternoon, Mississippi Highway Patrol officers worked a small fire on the side of Hwy 90 near Bayside Park.

Hancock Chief Deputy Don Bass said a motor home RV was fully engulfed in flames on the side of the road before troopers were able to put the fire out. Chief Bass says passengers were traveling when the RV caught on fire.

No injuries have been reported, and the cause of the fire is still unclear.

