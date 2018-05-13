LIST: Coast events for National Police Week

National Police Week is May 13th through May 19th. (Photo source: Pixabay)

Sunday, May 13th was the first day of National Police Week and many law enforcement agencies on the Coast have a full week of activities planned.

Monday

Keesler Air Force Base police are kick-starting the week with Lunch with Chase the Paw Patrol Dog at Linda Lyons Headstart beginning at 10:30 am.

Wiggins Police Department will honor fallen officers at City Hall in Wiggins.

Tuesday

Mississippi Highway Patrol will hold a memorial ceremony in Jackson at 10 am.

City Council of Long Beach will make a special Proclamation where officers will be in attendance to accept the Proclamation.

A Proclamation acknowledging Police Week will be presented at the Board of Alderman meeting in Ocean Springs.

Harrison County Sheriff's Department will host a fallen officer ceremony gravesite service at Lorraine Road Cemetery at 9 am.

City of Pascagoula will present a Proclamation at the city council meeting at 6 pm.

Thursday

Biloxi Police Department will hold a memorial ceremony at 9:30 am in front of the police station.

Keesler Air Force police are hosting an open house for Life in Security Forces.

Deputies from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department will place wreaths on the graves of fallen officers at 2 pm at the appropriate cemeteries.

The Sheriff’s Department Honor Guard will also perform a ceremony at Pascagoula police officer Jeffery Rugheimer’s gravesite at Serene Memorial Gardens in Moss Point, and other deputies will place flowers at the other gravesite simultaneously.

Ocean Springs police will lay a wreath on Red Beaugez's gravesite on Dewey Avenue at 2 pm.

Pascagoula Police Department will host a wreath laying ceremony at 2 pm.

Friday

Keesler Air Force Base police will host a law enforcement retreat at 4 pm.

Gulfport Police Department will honor all fallen officers at 10 am on the steps of the police station.

Sunday

Mississippi Highway Patrol will do a gravesite wreath-laying ceremony across the district at 2:30 pm.

Moss Point Police Chief Brandon Ashley says Moss Point is planning to do something to honor fallen officer, Larry Lee. The Ocean Springs Police Department is also planning an event and will release details soon.

Last week, the Long Beach Police Department held a memorial ceremony to honor officers.

National Police Week runs from Sunday, May 13 to Saturday, May 19. Any law enforcement agency that would like an event added to this list can email producers@wlox.com.

