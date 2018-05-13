Woman charged with stealing from Biloxi storage units - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Woman charged with stealing from Biloxi storage units

By Lindsay Knowles, Digital Producer
Phyllis Frazier (Source: Biloxi Police Dept) Phyllis Frazier (Source: Biloxi Police Dept)

A woman accused of cutting the locks multiple times on storage units in Biloxi is now behind bars.

Biloxi Police say they first responded to call at Store-All-er-Mini Storage on Pass Road on May 3, where the business reported that the lock on a storage unit had been cut and items removed from inside the unit. The same thing happened again at the same business on Saturday, May 12. 

During the investigation, officers say they reviewed surveillance video from the storage units that showed a man and woman in a silver 2010 Jeep Patriot. The couple was seen on the video cutting the locks off of the storage units and stealing items, say authorities.

Later on May 12, Biloxi Police pulled a vehicle over matching the description and tag number of the one in the surveillance video. That vehicle was driven by Phyllis Elaine Frazier, who officers recognized as the female suspect in the surveillance video. 

The man who was seen in the video has not yet been arrested.

Frazier was arrested and charged with two counts of burglary on a storage unit. Her bond was set at $5,000 for each count. She was also found to have been bound over to a grand jury on a separate burglary of a storage unit charge that happened in Gulfport.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident or any criminal activity should contact the Biloxi Police Department at (228) 392-0641 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at (877) 787-5898 or by texting CSTIP to274637 (CRIMES).

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.

