Tropical moisture surges towards the coast this week

After weeks of dry weather, a pattern shift will bring the chance for daily afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

For most of May, high pressure has been centered over the southeast, effectively blocking moisture from the Gulf of Mexico and suppressing thunderstorm development.



This week, the center of that high pressure will slide east and the clockwise flow around it will result in southerly winds from over the Gulf pumping in deep tropical moisture and be the steering force behind a weak area of low pressure.

The center of high pressure at the surface slides east this week, opening the door for moisture to stream in from the Gulf into the SE US. #mswx @WLOX pic.twitter.com/FlP2njfNhT — Eric Jeansonne WLOX (@Weatheric) May 13, 2018

Should we worry about tropical development?

There will be an area of low pressure that forms over the Gulf and will move towards the MS/AL/FL coast. There is a small window of opportunity for slow tropical development. However, conditions are not the most favorable for a well-organized tropical system.

Is it going to rain all day, every day?

No, mainly daytime and evening thunderstorms are expected due to daytime heating.

Rain chances go up this week. Mainly hit/miss pop-up storms expected like we see in the afternoons during summer. #mswx @WLOX pic.twitter.com/nUcp1dsfdu — Eric Jeansonne WLOX (@Weatheric) May 13, 2018

How much rain?

That depends on the exact track of the area of low pressure and the position of the area of high pressure. Most models agree that the weak low-pressure system stay mainly east of South MS, resulting in higher rain totals in Alabama, Florida, and Georgia.

A tiny shift of these features to the west, would put heavier rain totals over south MS.

An upper-low will track around the western edge of high pressure this week, bringing tropical moisture to the SE US. A track east of MS supports higher rain totals across AL/FL/GA. Slight shift west puts more rain in South MS. #mswx @WLOX pic.twitter.com/OsmYaaT1ZH — Eric Jeansonne WLOX (@Weatheric) May 13, 2018

