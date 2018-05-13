Special Olympics provide fun, learning for athletes and volunteers

Cmdr. Timothy Knapp presents a medal to Stevie McLaughlin for the 100-meter run during the Special Olympics Mississippi 2018 Summer Games at Keesler Air Force Base this weekend. (Source: Keesler AFB)

People with special needs from all over the state are in Biloxi for the 2018 Mississippi Special Olympics at Keesler Air Force Base.

The games this year are even more special as some of the gold medalists will have a chance to compete in the 2018 USA Summer Games in Seattle. But what is even better about this competition are the experiences of both the athletes and the airmen they are teamed with.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH A SLIDESHOW FROM SATURDAY'S GAMES

Throughout the three-day event, Keesler Air Force Base is hosting more than 3,200 athletes, directors, coaches, family members, and volunteers from more than 16 regions throughout Mississippi. This is the 32nd year that the Air Force base has hosted the games.

A post shared by Special Olympics Mississippi (@somississippi) on May 12, 2018 at 3:53pm PDT

"It's a learning experience for the airmen and the athletes because the athletes come every year so each year they have different airmen sponsors they get to work with," said event organizer George Holbert. "It's the joy of meeting new people for the athletes. But it's also a learning experience for the airmen themselves. They are learning to work with people who are a little different because they have different disabilities."

The games kicked off Friday with a torch-lighting ceremony. The fun continued Saturday with a variety of games from mini golf to bowling to track and many more. The last day of the Special Olympics continues Sunday with closing ceremonies.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.