Biloxi beat Pensacola 1-0 on Saturday for a franchise record 9 straight home wins

Playing the Biloxi Shuckers at MGM Park has proven difficult for opponents. On Saturday night the Shuckers opened a ten-game home stretch and battled the Pensacola Blue Wahoos in the first of five games.

Thomas Jankins (W, 6-1) got the starting call for the Shuckers and he responded. He tossed a career-high eight strikeouts in seven innings and Biloxi (24-12) nipped the Blue Wahoos (15-21) 1-0.

Biloxi scored the lone run in bottom of the second inning. Jake Hager ripped a double to the wall in left field that placed Shuckers on second and third base.

Clint Coulter followed with a single into center field and Jake Gatewood galloped home giving the Shuckers what turned out to be the winning run.

Luis Gonzalez singled off Jankins in the top of the third inning and the Blue Wahoos had something going.

Daniel Sweet stepped up to the plate and blasted a double off the ball in left field. Gonzalez was given the green light and raced to home plate. On a great relay from Corey Ray to Lucas Erceg to catcher Dustin Houle, Gonzalez was tagged out.

Nick Ramirez (H, 4) pitched the eighth inning for the Shuckers and tossed a pair of strikeouts. Nate Griep (S, 14) picked up his fourteenth save by pitching the ninth inning and Biloxi would post a franchise record ninth consecutive victory at MGM Park.

The Blue Wahoos and Shuckers clash on Mothers Day, a 2:00 p.m. game on Sunday at MGM Park.

Cody Ponce (1-2, 7.32) will get the starting nod for the Shuckers. Keury Mella (3-1, 1.89) will be on the mound for the Blue Wahoos.

