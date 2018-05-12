Flint Creek water park opens for 2018 season - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Flint Creek water park opens for 2018 season

By Dave Ryan, Reporter
Flint Creek visitors cool off at Splash of Fun water park (Photo Source: WLOX) Flint Creek visitors cool off at Splash of Fun water park (Photo Source: WLOX)
WIGGINS, MS (WLOX) -

For Splash of Fun Water Park at Flint Creek, Mother's Day weekend was the perfect opening day.

Whether it's a sport season, hunting or fishing season or water park season. Opening day is an important time. 

"Opening day, we're all excited," said Splash of Fun Manager Stewart Smith. "It's just like opening day of baseball season. You know, you work out the kinks. You're a little nervous, excited. We're just excited that we have a place that people can bring their families and be safe."

Smith was ready Saturday morning to invite guests in for the first day of fun in 2018. He says the park has evolved a lot since it opened in 1981.

"From the original design to what it is now is the difference between daylight and dark," said Smith. "We have a zero entry pool area where the family, moms and dads can keep an eye on their kids and sit. Enjoy themselves but be able to see their children at all times as well."

Many of the guests are campers at Flint Creek stopping by to cool off, like Justin Billiot and his friends. "The weather's perfect out here, a little windy but it's fine," said Billiot. "The water feels good. Especially how hot it is, it feels good."

"This is my first time coming out here to flint creek," said Dalton Morella. "I didn't know it was going to be this fun. The water's nice. The weather's cool."

Others like the Mullenax family, made a Mother's Day weekend trip from Louisiana. "Mother's day vacation," Shannon Mullenax said. "We were looking for a neat little spot for camping and we seen this and it looked awesome."

Smith he hopes to see more crowds like today's throughout the season.

The park is open for limited weekend hours until Memorial day. Afterwards, it will be open six days a week from Thursday through Tuesday.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.

