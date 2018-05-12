Paramotor pilot crashes onto Pass Christian beach, injuries severe

AMR transported the man to the hospital to treat a broken leg, damage to the spine and a head injury. (Photo Source: WLOX)

A Louisiana man is in the hospital after a parasailing accident in Pass Christian on Saturday morning.

At about 10:40 a.m., officials say the man fell out of the sky while using a paramotor, a paraglider wing that is combined with an engine and strapped on the pilot's back. He crashed onto the beach in Pass Christian just west of Espy Avenue.

The Pass Christian Fire Department confirmed severe injuries that included a broken leg, potential spinal damage and trauma to the head.

The man is reportedly part of a Facebook group of hobbyists who gathered on the Coast to fly their motorized gliders.

The exact reason for the crash is unknown, officials say. AMR transported the man to the hospital for immediate treatment.

