Mother's Day Forecast

Mother Nature is gifting mothers across the coast with beautiful weather. The hot and mainly dry weather pattern we’ve experienced for the past few days will last through Sunday.

Happy Mother's Day! Expect another hot and sunny day with a slim chance for a pop-up shower in the afternoon. #mswx @WLOX pic.twitter.com/cDi08jOB1x — Eric Jeansonne WLOX (@Weatheric) May 13, 2018

However, Sunday afternoon could feature an isolated shower or downpour along the sea breeze front.

The sea breeze happens because land heats faster than water. Warm air rises over land and the cooler air mass over the water rushes onshore to replace the warm air rising. This acts as a mini cold front and can sometimes spark off thunderstorms.

Weak signal on futurecast suggests a few showers or an isolated t-storm along the sea breeze Sunday. But, dry air and warm temperatures aloft may suppress development. #mswx @WLOX pic.twitter.com/UcBGBKoqMt — Eric Jeansonne WLOX (@Weatheric) May 12, 2018

The set-up is not perfect for widespread heavy rain on Mother’s Day due to dry air in the mid-levels and warmer temperatures. Both features suppress thunderstorm development.

Bottom line, don’t cancel the plans you made for Mom. But, don’t be surprised is a shower pops up in the afternoon.

Eric Jeansonne

WLOX Meteorologist

