Suspect in Jackson County hostage incident makes court appearance

Steven K. Harris,27, is charged with aggravated assault after allegedly holding his girlfriend hostage in his home. (Photo Source: Jackson County Sheriff's Dept.)

Steven Kyle Harris, 27, made his initial appearance in court Monday. Harris is charged with Aggravated Domestic Assault after he was taken into custody by Jackson County deputies after he reportedly held a woman hostage at gunpoint.

Harris surrendered to Jackson County Sheriff's deputies after a five-hour standoff with deputies.

It began on Saturday at about 4:30 a.m. in the Oak Circle neighborhood, a few miles north of Interstate 10. The department received complaints of multiple shots fired, which Sheriff Mike Ezell confirmed came from inside the home.

Deputies say when they arrived at Harris' home, they found him barricaded inside with a gun and holding his girlfriend captive. Deputies were able to get the woman out of the home through the garage. She told officials that Harris was upset because one of his friends had been arrested.

Sheriff Ezell noted that tear gas was fired into the home after Jackson County Emergency Services Unit's attempts to communicate with Harris were unsuccessful.

Harris came out and at 9:30 a.m., he was arrested and brought to the Jackson County Adult Detention Center. The investigation continues and more charges may be forthcoming.

According to Sheriff Ezell, no injuries were reported.

