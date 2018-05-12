Vancleave wins 4A South State baseball title & George County is the 6A South State champs

Vancleave Daniel Best has guided his Bulldogs to the Class 4A South State title. On Friday night senior pitcher Hayden Robb stepped up big time and gave up only two hits leading Vancleave past East Central 4-0.

Robb received all the support he needed in the top of the first inning when his teammates plated 3 runs. Vancleave added a single run in the top of the third.

The Bulldogs (27-7) have excelled all season long and feature senior pitcher Bailee Hendon and if Robb can continue his outstanding pitcher in the state championship series, Vancleave has a strong shot at bringing back the trophy to the coast.

Vancleave will face New Hope (29-5) in the best-of-three finals. New Hope beat Kosciusko 9-8 and 9-3 to win the 4A North State title.

George County beat Gulfport 2-1 and 4-2 to captured the 6A South State championship. The 26-4 Rebels will meet DeSoto Central (27-8) in game one of the best-of-three championship finals Wednesday night at 7:00 at Trustmark Park in Pearl. DeSoto Central defeated Oxford 6-5 and 5-4 to win the 6A North State title.

