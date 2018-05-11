Star Wars characters invade St. Martin East Elementary

Saint Martin East Elementary transformed into a galaxy far, far away to give their students a treat after several days of state testing.



The third graders turned the school's hallways into an interstellar wonderland to welcome a few Star Wars characters. Storm troopers, a sand person and even some Death Star employees surprised the students during their visit.

It's all part of the school's Celebration of Learning principle that aims to take the pressure off students during state testing week.

“It really pumps them up and they want to do well and perform for you,” said Jonathan Bourriague, East Elementary third grade instructor. “It kind of takes some stress away and they're ready to perform for you. Taking the edge off, especially in third grade. It's the first year for state testing. Like anybody, we all get testing anxiety at times, even into college and careers, so this really helps motivate them."



During the last testing session, the kids got to listen to a rock band perform at the school. Today's characters are part of the 501 Legion, a worldwide Star Wars costume organization.

