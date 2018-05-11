Ship Island Excursions begins Biloxi service

The Ship Island Excursion ferry is now operating from Biloxi and is open to the public. (Photo Source: WLOX)

For the first time since 1992, a Ship Island Excursion ferry is operating out of Biloxi.

The Captain Pete welcomed VIP'S for a sneak preview voyage down the Biloxi Channel and out to Ship Island.

Captain Louis Skrmetta and his family have been ferrying passengers to Ship Island for 90 years. Today's VIP group included local businesses leaders, several Biloxi City Council members and Biloxi Mayor FoFo Gilich.

“It's convenient to everyone,” Gilich said. “We've got 6,000 hotel rooms. It's a natural thing for folks who want to do something. They say 'let's go take a ride. At 10:00 you leave, you're back by 3:00. It's a great day. It's another thing to do on our Coast.”

The Captain Pete begins full service from Biloxi this weekend, in addition to the usual trips out of Gulfport.

