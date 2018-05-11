Slap Ya Momma's adds another eatery to Biloxi's restaurant row

A familiar eatery in Biloxi has moved to the beach side of Highway 90 along the city's restaurant row.

On Friday, Slap Ya Momma's Bar-B-Que held its official ribbon cutting and grand re-opening at its new location. The bigger space means Slap Ya Momma's hired more employees, which adds a few extra jobs to the city's growing restaurant scene.

“We did a lot of hiring as far as front of house and back of house to accommodate the size of the building, and we've just grown so much in the past few years," said Chrissy Dedeaux, Slap Ya Momma’s manager. "We were across the street and then we moved over here, so we're looking for some really great things.

She noted, "Our owner Henry always had a vision of us being on the beach side, so we finally made that vision come true for him."

