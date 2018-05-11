FBI offers up to $10k for man wanted for armed robberies

The FBI is offering up to $10,000 to anyone who can help find Terry Madison III. (Photo Source: FBI)

Terry Madison III is the suspect of 3 armed robberies in Louisiana and Mississippi. (Photo Source: FBI)

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 in efforts to locate Terry Madison III of New Orleans, the suspect in at least three armed robberies.

The FBI in New Orleans and Jackson are helping local and state law enforcement investigate the robberies, which took place in Louisiana and Mississippi.

On April 14, Madison is believed to have conducted an armed robbery of a Walmart money center in Hammond, LA. On May 2, Madison allegedly robbed two facilities in Mississippi: a bank located in the Walmart in Waveland, MS and a Walmart money center in Picayune, MS.

Arrest warrants for Madison have been issued in Tangipahoa Parish, LA, as well as in Waveland, MS and Picayune, MS.

Officials say the reward will be granted to whoever can provide information leading to the arrest and successful prosecution of Madison.

Anyone with information regarding Madison should contact the FBI New Orleans Field Office at (504) 816-3000.

