Crab company employee accused of stealing gun from customer's car

An Ocean Springs man is behind bars after authorities say he stole a gun from a customer's car at the crab shop where he worked.

Authorities say a customer at Mississippi Crab Company left his vehicle for several hours while he went crabbing out on a boat. When he returned, he noticed a pistol was missing from his vehicle and reported it to Jackson County Sheriff's Office.

The stolen pistol was later pawned at an Ocean Springs pawn shop, said Sheriff Mike Ezell, adding that surveillance video from that pawn shop showed 37-year-old Robert Richard Williams pawning the weapon.

Authorities say Williams was an employee at Mississippi Crab Company, which is located at 7512 Point Aux Chenes in Gulf Park Estates.

Williams was arrested Thursday and taken to Jackson County Adult Detention Center, where he was jailed on a $5,000 bond.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights received.